Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

