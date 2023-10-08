Violich Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 50,650 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $14,880,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,446,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $36.19 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.