Violich Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.