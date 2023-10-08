Violich Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.94.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

