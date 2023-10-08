Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.47 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

