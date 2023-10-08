Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.5 %

SLB opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

