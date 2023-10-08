Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

