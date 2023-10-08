Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

