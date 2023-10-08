Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $6.43 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $628.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $660.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.93. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.25.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

