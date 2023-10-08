Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 898.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $217.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.36. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $208.96 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.