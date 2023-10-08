Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.22 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.05. The firm has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

