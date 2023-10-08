Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,182 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in VMware by 100,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $590,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after acquiring an additional 971,516 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $167.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.40. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

