Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

