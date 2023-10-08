Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 1.4 %

NKE opened at $97.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average of $109.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.07 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

