Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up 2.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

BHP Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BHP opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

