Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 5.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $557.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $554.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

