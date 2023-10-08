Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

