Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,478,790,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $394.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.81 and a 200-day moving average of $395.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

