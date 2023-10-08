Violich Capital Management Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of HireQuest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HireQuest by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HireQuest by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HireQuest by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HireQuest by 149,900.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in HireQuest by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 11.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of HireQuest from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of HireQuest from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

HireQuest Stock Performance

Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. HireQuest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $29.38.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HireQuest news, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,338,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,701,729.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,738.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,338,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,701,729.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

