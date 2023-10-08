Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $39,745,359.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $39,745,359.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,810 shares of company stock worth $17,026,130. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

