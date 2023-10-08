Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.22 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Get Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.