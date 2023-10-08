Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $26.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.