W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $154,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 209.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $52.53 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.15.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

