W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $52.53 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.15.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

