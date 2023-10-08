W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Lifted by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1,453.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for about 3.2% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $17,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW stock opened at $716.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $703.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $703.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $488.23 and a 52-week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

