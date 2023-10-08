Waycross Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.2 %

TMUS opened at $139.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

