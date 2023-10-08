Waycross Partners LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $6,214,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.21.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $191.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.00. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

