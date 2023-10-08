Waycross Partners LLC Has $11.02 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2,639.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,753 shares during the period. Humana comprises 2.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.53.

Humana Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $498.17 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

