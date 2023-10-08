Waycross Partners LLC Has $18.75 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 4.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $295.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

