Waycross Partners LLC Invests $273,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

