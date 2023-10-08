Waycross Partners LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $367.22 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $406.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.59 and a 200-day moving average of $372.81.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

