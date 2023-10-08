Waycross Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

