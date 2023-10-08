Waycross Partners LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Waycross Partners LLC cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 137.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $262.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $301.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

