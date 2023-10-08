Waycross Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Waycross Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after buying an additional 210,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,151,000 after buying an additional 73,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

INTU stock opened at $533.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $517.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

