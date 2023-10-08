WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average is $106.10.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.