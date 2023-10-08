WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $88,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

