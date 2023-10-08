WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000.

DIAL stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

