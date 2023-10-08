WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 34,314 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,314 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,171,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,567,000 after buying an additional 739,748 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 41.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 506,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 148,114 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 297,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 116,428 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.47 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

