WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 4,950 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $89.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $141,858.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,305.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $141,858.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,305.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,432 in the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

