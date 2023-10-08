Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after buying an additional 659,723 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 592,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,216,000 after buying an additional 214,575 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 755.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 200,015 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 251,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 194,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,740,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $46.29 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

