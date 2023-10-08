Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,817,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $277.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.30. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

