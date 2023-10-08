Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

