Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

