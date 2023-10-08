Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $871,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

