Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,819 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 3.2% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

