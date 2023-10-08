Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,330 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

WFC stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

