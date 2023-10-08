World Mobile Token (WMT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.62 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $67.33 million and $1.62 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00036170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00024688 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003256 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,226,204 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

