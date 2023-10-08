WP Advisors LLC Buys 7,240 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First County Bank CT grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $57.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $92.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

