WP Advisors LLC Has $10.15 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 4.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,101 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 2.4 %

Netflix stock opened at $381.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

