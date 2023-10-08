WP Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,323 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

American Express Stock Up 1.5 %

American Express stock opened at $149.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.01. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

